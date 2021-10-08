Fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi rise to 44

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi rose to 44 on Thursday from 26 on Wednesday following 64,079 tests conducted across the city, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate also went up to 0.07 per cent from 0.04 per cent yesterday. However, there was no fatality caused by the coronavirus.

The city now had 383 active cases of the virus infection. Those getting treatment as home isolation cases numbered 112.

There were in all 102 containment zones in the national capital, the health bulletin added.

The city’s hospitals had 11,494 beds vacant for Covid-19 patients and there were 226 beds which remained occupied.