Fresh Covid-19 cases come down to 977 in Delhi

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi dipped to 977 on Friday from 1,104 on Thursday with 56, 444 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1. 73 per cent.

The positivity rate yesterday was 2.09 per cent.

The city lost another 12 lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,047, it said. There were 12 such casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 4,812 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.