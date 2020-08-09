Delhi today registered 1,404 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, which took the city’s Covid caseload to more than 1.44 lakh. The death toll from the infectious, deadly disease in the national capital mounted to 4,098, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Sixteen Covid fatalities were recorded in the city today, the bulletin stated. After coming down under 1,000 cases last Sunday, the number of single-day coronavirus cases in Delhi has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording over 1,000 cases daily again now.

The number of Covid tests has also shown an increase in the last few days, with today’s tests figure being 24,592, according to the bulletin.

Yesterday, the city recorded 1,192 coronavirus cases and 23 fresh Covid deaths.

The daily coronavirus cases count in Delhi was reportedly on 1 August 1,118. However, during 2-4 August, the new single-day Covid cases had gradually dipped: 2 August (961 cases), 3 August (805) and 4 August (674).

But, from 5 August onwards, the daily Covid cases have again showed a four-digit trend: 5 August (1,076 cases), 6 August (1,299), and 7 August (1,192). The active coronavirus cases tally in the city today rose to 10,667 from 10,409 yesterday.

The death toll from Covid in Delhi stood at 4,082 yesterday. On 23 June, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 Covid cases so far.

Today’s health bulletin stated that the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has climbed to 1,44,127 now. The positivity rate today was said to be at 5.7 per cent while the recovery rate was 89.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Union heath secretary reportedly held a meeting through video conferencing with health departments of Delhi and some other states to review the measures for controlling the Covid pandemic. The bulletin also reportedly said that of the total number of beds in Covid hospitals, 10,469 beds were vacant.

It said 2,549 beds in Covid care centres were occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

According to the bulletin, 1,29,362 Covid patients have recovered in the national capital so far. The number of patients under home isolation was 5,372. The number of rapid antigen tests conducted today stood at 19,902 while the RTPCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5,500, thereby adding up to altogether 24,592 Covid tests, the bulletin stated.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in Delhi stood at 11,68,295 till date. The number of such tests done per million as on today was 61,489, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones or coronavirus hotspots were 478 in Delhi now.