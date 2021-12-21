Fresh cases of Covid-19 in Delhi come down to 91

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi came down to 91 on Monday from 107 yesterday, but the positivity rate rose to 0.20 percent from 0.17 percent the day before. The reason was that only 46,193 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours because of yesterday being a Sunday, but this figure was 61,905 on Sunday.

There were no fatalities due to the coronavirus and 100 persons who got cured were discharged by various hospitals, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The bulletin showed that 197 patients remained hospitalised and 8,778 of the 8,975 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients remained unoccupied. Most of the patients were getting treatment under the home isolation system as their number increased to 243 from 225 yesterday.

The city now had 531 active cases of the deadly virus and the count of containment zones was 163.

Those who got jabbed during the last 24 hours numbered 30,080 and 11,149 got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative number of people having got their first vaccine dose was 1,46,74,757 and those jabbed with both vaccine doses was 1,01,85,538.