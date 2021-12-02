Four coming from ‘at risk’ countries test Covid positive

Four people travelling from “at risk” countries have tested positive in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said here on Thursday.

Apart from them, four other close contacts of the infected have been identified. Their samples have been sent for re-monitoring to the genome sequencing lab, he said.

All the eight have been admitted to the isolation ward of the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital which has been designated to treat new Covid-19 variant Omicron patients. The hospital has been asked to earmark wards for isolating and treating such patients.

The minister said that all samples have been sent for genome sequencing and their reports are awaited. It will take three to four days for their final report. “Of the eight, most are from European nations like Belgium, Netherlands and UK. As the Delta variant is still predominant in Europe, we will have to wait for the final report before saying anything”, said Jain.

Covid-19 is under control in the national capital, but the new variant Omicron has become a major concern. Delhi suffered heavily during the second Covid wave owing to the passengers coming from abroad, so strict testing is being undertaken at the airport, he said.