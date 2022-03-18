More force deployed in communally sensitive areas: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said more police personnel have been deployed in areas in the national capital that are communally sensitive and have mixed populations on the occasion of the Holi festival and Shab-e-Barat.

“We have made strict security arrangements in the capital during the day and even at night. More force, including CAPF companies, have been deployed in sensitive areas with mixed populations,” the Commissioner said while speaking to the media.

He said the police had made such arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious day and wished the “residents of the capital on both the occasions of Shab-e-Barat and Holi”.

The Commissioner said that the police force is fully prepared to deal with any threat so that the occasion passes off peacefully, while also announced they were holding Aman Committee meetings.

The Aman Committee was set up in the 1980s so that all religious celebrations in the national capital take place without one community hurting another’s sentiments.

The committee springs into action before every festival.

It consists of police officers, members of political parties and prominent residents from various communities.

Meanwhile, an official earlier told IANS that the police force is on high alert.

The official said they have made strict security arrangements keeping in view the ongoing celebrations.

“The safety of the people is our topmost priority. The police personnel have been deployed on roads & streets to intensify patrolling & checking at pickets for area dominance.”

on Friday morning, police personnel could be seen in heavy numbers in different sensitive areas to prevent any kind of hooliganism that is often done by the miscreants under the garb of the festival celebration.

“The safety of the women is our topmost priority,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police had earlier said that it has made adequate security arrangements for the festival to keep a tab on hooligans and drunken driving.