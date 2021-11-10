Five-point plan to handle pollution in Delhi finalised: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on Tuesday that a five-point plan has been finalised to bring Delhiites freedom from pollution. A large-scale anti-open-burning campaign will be run in Delhi for a month from 11 November to combat garbage burning.

The second phase of the anti-dust campaign will go head-on against dust pollution. All departments have been directed to form their own anti-dust cells. Coal furnaces, generator sets and open fires will be

banned while public transport will be promoted in accordance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Water-sprinkling will be accelerated as 400 tankers are set to make rounds across Delhi to

reduce pollution. Spraying of the bio-decomposer over 4,000 acres will be completed by 20 November, the minister said.

Gopal Rai informed that a high-level meeting was held over the increase in pollution levels and how to implement concrete measures soon. He said he was waiting for the Union Environment Minister to hear people’s pleas and call an emergency meeting on rising pollution in Delhi.

Talking about the recent increase in pollution in the city, the minister said, “After the consistently rising pollution levels since Diwali, today Delhi is seeing considerable improvement in the air quality. However, despite this reduction, the quality of air in Delhi lies in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

The increase in pollution levels was large as a result of the bursting of crackers on the occasion of Diwali and stubble burning in the neighbouring states. To address the stubble burning problem, we requested the Union Environment Minister to organise an emergency joint meeting of representatives from the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and UP along with the Centre. I hope the Central government will act quickly.”

Gopal Rai informed that a joint meeting was held today with representatives from all the departments of the Delhi government, concerned department heads of the MCDs, the DDA and others. The meeting concluded with five crucial decisions to bolster the fight against pollution. The four main sources of pollution in Delhi include dust pollution, vehicular emissions, burning of waste and landfills, and stubble burning.”

Elaborating on the five decisions, Gopal Rai said, “While we know it is not in our hands to control the external sources of stubble burning, we will launch a complete prohibition on open burning throughout Delhi. This anti-open burning campaign will be run for a month from 11 November to 11 December with the involvement of the DPCC, the MCDs, the Revenue Department, the DDA, the Development Department, the DSIIDC, I & FC Department and the Cantonment Board. As of now, these agencies have reported a collective of 550 teams out of which 304 teams will work during the day and the remaining 246 will

patrol at night. Additionally, it is our appeal to the people of Delhi to report unaddressed instances of open burning on the Green Delhi app so that we can take immediate action through our war room.”

The diesel generators that have been running in Delhi will be shut down, and for which the DPCC and the police have been given instructions to submit an action plan. Instructions for an increase in the frequency and reach of buses and Delhi metros trains have also been given to the Transport Department.

Orders to cease the use of coal furnaces have also been issued to the MCDs. The various RWAs have

been instructed to provide heaters to their guards to prevent the pollution caused by bonfires at night.