Five of an auto-theft syndicate nabbed from North Delhi

In a major breakthrough in the theft of two-wheelers, the Delhi Police have apprehended five members of a syndicate behind the disappearance of bikes and recovered 20 stolen bikes from their possession in North Delhi.

The operation was carried out following a complaint from a person named Anand Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand living in the Burari area who reported that his bike, a Royal Enfield model, was stolen from outside his house in the night.

Similarly, three bikes of the same manufacturer were reported stolen on the same day in the same area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said efforts were underway to identify the thieves and the six people were seen stealing the bikes in the nearby CCTV cameras.

A person was clearly captured in the CCTV cameras while stealing the bike and based on this; he was zeroed down and nabbed. He disclosed that two other persons living in the Khajuri Khas area used to hire him and his friend to steal two-wheelers from different areas of the city and they used to pay Rs. 1,000 per Motorcycle to them. The stolen bikes were further sold to a person named Mohammad Farooq, Banthia said.

Farooq, during interrogation, revealed that for the last year, he has been dealing in the stolen bike business. He used to purchase stolen vehicles from the other members of his syndicate who used to engage minor children in his gang to work for them, the official mentioned.

He had purchased about 300-350 Two-wheelers from them in the last six months and prior to this, he used to purchase stolen bikes from other auto-lifters who had also sold about 200-250 bikes to him. He used to dismantle the Bikes in parts at his Godown and then sell the parts of stolen bikes, and scooties to his customers, the DCP elaborated.