Firing in Delhi’s Rohini Court: Jailed Gangster Jitender Gogi Killed by ‘Rivals’, 3 Others Dead

At least four persons have been killed after multiple shots were fired inside the premises of Rohini court in Delhi on Friday.

Jailed gangster Jitender Gogi, who was earlier this year found operating freely from behind the bars, was killed during firing at Delhi’s Rohini court. According to initial information, Gogi was shot dead by rivals while being presented at the court. Three other people have been killed and a few injured.

“Two assailants in a uniform of advocate fired upon Gogi in court, following which police also opened fire,” said Rohini DCP Pranav Tayal.

The firing took place in Rohini Court outside Court no. 206. Around 35-40 rounds were fired in the court premises, police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the killers, who belonged to ‘Tillu’ gang were “neutralised” by the officers. It was “not a gang war,” police sources said.

Gogi was arrested in April under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The MCOCA proposal details 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies.

Gogi, now 30, had started dealing in property after dropping out of school and taken to crime after his father’s death in 2010, according to Delhi police.

“ During elections at Shradhanand College, Delhi University, Gogi and his friends assaulted and shot at two men named Sandeep and Ravinder. Gogi was then arrested in October 2011. Thereafter, he formed a gang to earn money,” a 2018 FIR stated.

Reacting to the incident, Shilpesh Chaudhary, vice president, Rohini Court said “it is a huge security lapse. I was at the bar office. When we heard the firing sound. we went there. The two accused came in the uniform of a lawyer. Police neutralised them.”