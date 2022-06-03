Fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site again

A fire broke out at a landfill site in the northern outskirts of Delhi on Friday, a Fire Department official said.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at 1.53 p.m. at a dumping ground in Bhalaswa Khata after which as many as 12 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“Currently 10 fire tenders are working at the spot,” the official said.

As per the visuals from the spot, plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of the mountain of trash.

On April 26 as well, a massive fire had broken out at the same landfill site and firefighters took several days to completely put it out.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, officials said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.

“It could have triggered a spark that would have ultimately led to this massive blaze,” said the official.

Experts have time and again said that to prevent such incidents at the dumping grounds, a layer of soil should be placed regularly after dumping the waste on the trash mountain. Whether this has been implemented or not, is yet to be learnt.