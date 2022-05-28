Fire at Chemical factory in Delhi’s Ranhula

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Ranhula neighbourhood of Outer Delhi on Saturday morning.

At 2 a.m., the fire department received a call about the incident, according to a fire department official. Three fire tenders were dispatched at first, and more were dispatched afterwards.

“Sharma Chemical Factory caught fire, damaging the corrugated paper rolls, cartons, and machines inside the 450 square yard facility. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined “The official stated.

The fire tenders had to work for four hours to get the fire under control.

The fire was under control by 6:20 a.m., according to the fire official.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

(with inputs from IANS)