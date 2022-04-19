Fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing factory in Delhi

A fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing factory in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

According to the official, they received a call regarding the incident at a factory located at 1/38, furniture market, Kirti Nagar in west Delhi about 1.16 p.m., and 15 fire engines were dispatched promptly.

“So far, no one has been injured as a result of the event,” Atul Garg, the chief of the Delhi Fire Service, told IANS.

As soon as the firemen arrived, they assessed the situation, and the Fire Department dispatched seven more fire tenders to the scene.

The tragedy occurs only two days after a fire in the Uphaar Cinema Hall in south Delhi. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in the occurrence.

(with inputs from IANS)