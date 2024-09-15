Fire at a factory in Northwest Delhi, none injured

A fire broke out in a factory on Lawrence Road Industrial area in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, fire department officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received regarding a fire in a shoe factory at 12.19 pm. Based on the call, 19 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Plumes of thick smoke and intense flames were seen emanating from the building, locals said.

Advertisement

The blaze was brought under control and the cooling down process was started, the DFS added.

According to fire department officials, no casualty or injury was reported as the fire was brought under control.

The exact cause of the blaze could only be ascertained after the completion of the inquiry, a fire official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire erupted in temporary settlements (Jhuggi) at a slum in Southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.