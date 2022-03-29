FIR lodged in Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill fire incident

Delhi Police have registered a case against unidentified people for endangering the life and personal safety of others in the Ghazipur landfill site fire incident, an official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a big fire broke out at a dumping yard in Ghazipur, east Delhi.

“First Information Report has been registered under IPC Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Priyanka Kashyap said.

Although no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, smoke could be seen pouring from the waste site a day later.

The exact cause of the fire is yet unknown. The rising warmth, however, is causing the development of methane gas at the dumpyard site, which is exceedingly flammable, according to officials.

(with inputs from IANS)