Exhibition Celebrates Roerichs’ Artistic Legacy and India-Russia Friendship

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant presided over the inauguration of the exhibition ‘The Roerichs and India: Bonds of Friendship’, at the Russian House, today. This exhibition pays homage to the renowned painter Nicholas Roerich and his family and has put on display, collection of the Museum of Oriental Art, Moscow.

Hailing from Russia, Roerich found solace in the tranquil landscapes of Kullu, where he put brush to canvas, translating his profound connection with both Kullu and India into works of art. Kant, while acknowledging his artworks said, “Through his paintings, we forge a bridge of shared art and culture that binds our two nations together,” underscoring the invaluable legacy of the Roerich family. He warmly recounted his own visit to the Roerich house in Naggar, encouraging all to experience it firsthand.

The exhibition shows beautiful paintings by Nicholas Roerich and his son Svetoslav Roerich. Each stroke of the paintbrush celebrates the Himalayas and mountains.

In attendance, the Ambassador of Russia to India, Denis Alipov shared Roerich’s wisdom, emphasizing that where there is culture, there is tranquility. “Culture is accumulation of the highest of bliss, beauty, and knowledge ,” he proclaimed, recognizing how Roerich’s artistic legacy has enhanced the bilateral ties between India and Russia.

The paintings bear witness to encounters between Indian prime ministers, politicians, and the Roerich family, displaying a visual chronicle of these interactions.