Employees plotted the money heist at transport firm in Delhi

A joint team of the Gulabi Bagh and Sarai Rohilla police station and Special Staff on Thursday arrested six members of a gang, including the kingpin, who were involved in a sensational armed robbery at a transport company office in the Kishanganj area of Delhi.

The police recovered 1 crore 15 lakh in cash and two cars used in the crime from the arrested accused.

According to the police, the mastermind of the heist was Pramod, who along with his associates Ankush, Tanzim, Dev Ranjan, Faizal, and Shanu, planned the theft. The information about the money was revealed by the two employees of the company namely Upender and Kailash.

The incident took place on July 11 when a PCR call was received at Gulabi Bagh Police Station regarding the robbery of cash at a transport company office in the Kishanganj area.

On inquiry, it was found that seven to eight persons having their faces muffled and carrying guns, and knives, forcefully entered the office of a transport company and surrounded the staff which was present there.

They snatched the keys to the safe robbed the cash kept in the locker and fled from the spot. Subsequently, a case under the Arms Act was registered at PS Gulabi Bagh and the investigation was taken up.

Based on the complaint, several teams were formed, who were analyzing the CCTV footage. Based on this surveillance, a car was identified which belonged to a person named Pramod.

The police, through technical analysis, found that he was present in the same area during the robbery.

Later, his other associates were also identified and were arrested.

During interrogation, the cops found that Pramod, Ankush, and Tanzim received the information about the cash in the office of the firm from employees namely Kailash and Upender.

Upender even showed them the office of the company while Pramod, Ankush, and Tanzim along with one Dev carried out a recce outside the office.

On the day of the incident, Pramod and Ankush arranged a vehicle whereas Tanzim and Dev brought other accused persons and weapons.

After carrying out the robbery they fled to a hotel in the Delhi & Ghaziabad border and then to a flat in Nand Nagri, Delhi where money was divided, and after receiving their respective share all of them fled independently.