Elected MLAs, BJP councilors resigns from MCD: Raja Iqbal

Leader of the Opposition of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Raja Iqbal Singh stated that after the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, eight BJP councilors and one nominated member have resigned from their posts after being elected as MLAs.

Singh said due to this, the saffron party’s tally stands at 116 while that of the ruling AAP has decreased to 114 due to the resignation of three of their councilors, who became MLA.

He explained that under Article 32(B) of the MCD Act, a councilor on becoming an MLA or MP, must resign within 14 days of the election results. Thus, all the councilors, who were elected to the Assembly, have resigned within the stipulated time frame.

The LoP called it a matter of pride for the people of Delhi that BJP’s councilor Rekha Gupta not only won the assembly elections with a record number of votes but has also become the chief minister of Delhi and is dedicated to serving the city.

Giving details about the councilors, he said nominated member Rajkumar Bhatiya has been elected as the MLA from Adarsh Nagar while Shikha Rai has been elected from Greater Kailash, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Ravindra Singh Negi from Patparganj, Chandan Chaudhary from Sangam Vihar, Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh, and Umang Bajaj from Rajendra Nagar.

Singh asserted that the BJP candidates would win all the seats with record votes when the by-elections to the 12 vacant seats in the corporation are held in the coming months.