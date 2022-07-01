ED to scan accounts of Mohammed Zubair

To initiate a probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Delhi Police to hand over the FIR to them, remand papers and account-related information of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

According to the sources, Zubair received huge transactions in his account and they want to go through it to check if the money was laundered.

Besides, Delhi Police had said that there were multiple transactions in his accounts.

“If ED finds evidence, it will lodge an ECIR of Prevention of Money Laundering against Zubair and initiate the investigation,” said the source.

As of now, Zubair is in the custody of Delhi Police after his arrest and was taken to Bengaluru on Thursday to recover his electronics gadgets.

As per the FIR, accused Zubair had used a screen-grab of an old Hindi movie which showed an image of a hotel.

In his tweet, Zubair had written, “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”.

The complainant tagging Delhi Police had written: “Linking our God Hanuman Ji with Honeymoon is a direct insult of Hindus because he is a brahmachari. Kindly take action against this.”