Drug-addict apprehended for killing mother

The police has arrested a youth for the alleged murder of his mother, following a quarrel over money in Dayalpur area of the North East Delhi, it said on Saturday.

It was yesterday around 9 PM that a call regarding a murder of an elderly woman, 65, was received at Dayalpur police station. A team of police was immediately deployed on the spot. On reaching the crime scene, it found the body lying in a pool of blood.

Advertisement

The police said that a case under section 103 (pertaining to murder) was registered. To collect evidence, the crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team rushed to the crime scene for further investigation and sent the body to GTB hospital for postmortem.

Advertisement

During investigation, the cops found that the deceased’s son, Sonu, 40, a driver by profession, was involved in the murder.

According to the police, the accused was a jobless drug-addict who often had heated arguments with his mother over money as she used to refuse giving him money which led him to take this extreme step.

The further investigation in the murder case is still on.