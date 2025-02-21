DP recover, restore stolen mobiles worth over Rs 1 crore to owners

The Metro unit of the Delhi Police has handed over 450 stolen mobile phones, valued at over Rs 1 crore, to their rightful owners after verification as part of Operation Track Back during the Police Week celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Hareshwar Swami praised the initiative, stating that while solving heinous crimes remains a priority, such efforts are equally important in bringing relief and happiness to the common people.

The DCP mentioned that mobile thefts constitute over 80 per cent of all crimes registered in the Delhi Metro, posing a formidable challenge to law enforcement.

These offenses are not isolated incidents but part of a larger, organized network that facilitates the swift disposal of stolen devices.

He highlighted that in the first 20 days of the launch of “Mission Reconnect”, over 450 stolen mobile phones, valued at more than one crore rupees, have been recovered.

Thirty-two specialised teams have traversed 16 states – from Kerala to Jammu & Kashmir, from Meghalaya to Gujarat – tracking stolen devices, apprehending perpetrators, and restoring property to its rightful owners.