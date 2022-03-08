DMRC organises slogan competition for its women commuters

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) is organising a slogan writing and a poem writing competition exclusively for its women commuters from 8th to 14th March to commemorate International Women’s Day which is celebrated every year on 8th March all over the world.

The topic for the slogan and poem writing competition is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, a DMRC spokesperson said.

“All women commuters of Delhi Metro can participate in this contest through our website www.delhimetrorail.com,” the spokesperson said.

All details pertaining to the competitions are also available on the website.

A substantial percentage of Delhi Metro’s commuters comprise of women who form an integral part of the system.