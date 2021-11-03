“Dilli Bazar” in virtual form by next Aug to promote business activity: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has decided to launch a unique portal called “Dilli Bazar” to promote business activity in the national capital in a “big way”. The portal, “the first of its kind in the world”, will help industrialists, traders, shopkeepers and other businessmen to display and sell their products not only to the people living in Delhi and other parts of the country but also abroad.

The bazars that exist in the city will be there in their virtual form. One can visit Khan Market, Lajpat Rai Market and other such shopping centres on the portal and purchase things of one’s choice without visiting these places physically.

It will be easier to search for the products of one’s choice in the neighbourhood shops too.

Announcing this at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the construction of the business portal was on but it would be ready for use, most probably, by August next year.

He pointed out, “All Delhi-based businessmen, including manufacturers, traders and shopkeepers, will not only be able to display and sell their products through this portal to those living in Delhi and elsewhere in the country and but also abroad. The portal will also host virtual trade exhibitions.”

The portal, once it becomes functional, will result in a massive increase in business in the city and also a tremendous rise in the Delhi government’s revenue, the Chief Minister added.

He also appealed to the people living in the city to take all the necessary precautions, including wearing of face masks, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He told the city’s residents to go out of their houses only when it was essential.

Kejriwal reminded them of what happened when people indulged in carelessness during the festival season last year. There was an alarming increase in coronavirus infection cases, leading to many people losing their lives.

He asked people to celebrate Diwali along with him when he and his minister will do puja together tomorrow evening. He said the Diwali puja programme organised by his government would be telecast by TV channels for the benefit of people.

Kejriwal also asked people to be very careful about preventing the spread of dengue. He urged all the Delhiites to look for stagnant water in their houses at least once a week and replace this water with fresh water if needed.