Desperate criminal involved in providing financial help to Cheenu gang held

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended a 38-year-old criminal, accused of providing financial assistance to the notorious Chhenu Gang.

Parteek Chhabra alias Dhanna, resident of Jagat Puri, East Delhi, is accused of providing financial assistance to the notorious Chhenu Gang and was arrested in a meticulously planned operation conducted in the Shastri Park area.

During the raid conducted by the police, they recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge, believed to have been supplied to Chhabra by other gang members.

According to the Crime Branch, Chhabra’s involvement with the Chhenu Gang began during a previous stint in jail, where he came into contact with Sabbir, alias Popa Pahalwan, a hardcore member of the gang.

After his release, Chhabra allegedly began running illegal gambling operations or satta, to generate funds for the gang’s criminal activities.

The Cheenu gang is a notorious criminal gand operating primarily in Delhi and its surrounding areas. It is known for its involvement in organised crime including extortion, arms trafficking, gambling rackets and other violent crimes. The gang is named after its leader or key member, often referred to as “Chhenu.”