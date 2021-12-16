Delhi’s single-day Covid-19 fresh cases rise to 57

The city on Wednesday recorded an increase in the number of single-day Covid-19 cases to 57 from 45 yesterday, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government’s Health

Department.

The bulletin pointed out that these fresh infections were detected out of 58,328 tests conducted across the national capital. The positivity rate also went up to 0.10 percent from 0.09 percent on Tuesday.

There were no fatalities caused by the coronavirus and 36 patients who recovered were discharged by different hospitals during the past 24 hours.

The home isolation cases numbered 192 and the count of active cases was 428.

The bulletin showed that there were 8,975 hospital beds meant for Covid-19-infected patients, but only 179 of these beds remained occupied.

As many as 1,23,434 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours and 45,007 were those who got their second vaccine dose. The cumulative count of persons who were administered their first vaccine dose was 1,45,17,350 and those having got both vaccine doses numbered 98,77,563.