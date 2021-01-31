A total of 8,774 people were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi today.

This is the highest single day jabs number in the national capital so far since the Covid vaccination started on 16 January, officials said.

Ten cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

A total of 8,774 people out of a target of 10,600 were administered vaccine at 106 centres across the city. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a senior Delhi government official pointed out.

“The vaccination percentage was 82.77 per cent. The highest percentage was recorded on Monday 91.5 per cent, but in terms of number today’s figure is the highest,” he said.

When the vaccination percentage was 91.5, the target was 8,100 people as 81 centres were functional then, he said.

Of the people who were given the Covid shots today, 8,378 received Covishield and 396 Covaxin, showed official figures. Seven persons who were administered Covishield showed AEFI while three persons given Covaxin developed it, according to data.

There were 43 centres where 100 per cent or more vaccination was achieved. These included 13 centres set up at the Delhi government hospitals, officials said.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the Covid vaccines first. The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

The Covid vaccination in Delhi is undertaken on four days a week ~ Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Delhi today reported 183 fresh Covid cases and 8 coronavirus- linked deaths, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The city’s Covid caseload mounted to 6,34,956, while its positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, the health bulletin said.

Today, it was the eighth time that the daily Covid count stood below the 200- mark in Delhi in January so far. The fresh cases were detected out of 68,967 tests, the bulletin stated.

The national capital’s Covid toll climbed to 10,849. The active cases tally dropped to 1,436 from yesterday’s 1,551, the bulletin said. The recovery rate stood at 98.06 per cent.

The national capital had yesterday registered 249 Covid cases. These cases were detected out of 58,725 tests, with the positivity rate rising to 0.42 per cent. The city had then reported 6 fatalities caused by Covid.

Delhi had on 28 January recorded 199 coronavirus cases, which were detected out of 57,993 tests with the positivity rate standing at 0.34 per cent. The city’s Covid death count was stated to be 6 while the number of active cases was 1,575. The city’s Covid recovery rate was then 98.04 per cent.

Delhi had on 27 January reported 96 coronavirus cases — its lowest single-day figure in about 9 months — and 9 Covid-linked fatalities. This was reportedly the first time since April 2020 that Delhi recorded less than 100 coronavirus cases in a day. These cases were however detected from 29,855 tests ~ a relatively low number of tests in the city.

~With inputs from PTI~