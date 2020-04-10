Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi will install a full body sanitizer machine from Friday to check the spread of coronavirus.

According to the office of Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai, the machine will be installed on Friday at Gate number 1 of the Mandi.

The Mandi fulfills a major requirement of fruit and vegetables for the national capital.

The Mandi administration has been distributing masks and also ensuing the sanitization of the area and the trucks coming.

“We are ensuring all the steps to control the spread of coronavirus and also to ensure uninterrupted supply of vegetables to the city,” said one of the officials from the Mandi committee.