Delhi: Youth Congress stage protest at Janpath

Earlier, the Delhi Police detained hundreds of party workers and parliamentarians including Rahul Gandhi from two different locations

IANS | New Delhi | July 26, 2022 2:52 pm

The members of Youth Congress on Tuesday staged a protest in Janpath area of the national capital against the questioning of Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

The members, holding placards that read, “Will not fear, will not bow. Remember truth never dies”, sat on the road and raised slogans against the government.

“We are protesting against the vindictive politics of BJP against our party president Sonia Gandhi Ji,” the members of Youth Congress said, adding that the BJP fears the truth and the Congress party.

Earlier, the Delhi Police detained hundreds of party workers and parliamentarians including Rahul Gandhi from two different locations — near Parliament and outside Congress party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

