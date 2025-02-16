Delhi wakes up to ‘poor’ AQI amid cool morning breeze

Delhi experienced a fresh, cool breeze on Saturday morning, with a minimum temperature of 9.9°C and an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 294, categorized as ‘poor.’ The maximum temperature in the city reached 28.6°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions are expected to remain similar over the next three days, with no significant changes in temperature.

Advertisement

A further rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures is likely in parts of Northwest India, adjoining Central India, and eastern India by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius from February 16 to 19.

Advertisement

A western disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from the night of February 18 to 20.

The IMD also noted that the minimum temperature was near normal, while the maximum temperature was above normal at most locations.

Over the past 24 hours, predominantly clear skies and northwesterly winds prevailed, with similar weather conditions observed this morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified 0-50 as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor, and 401-500 as severe.