Delhi vehicle owners need to carry PUC certificate or face action

The Delhi government has asked vehicle owners to carry valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates or pay a fine of Rs 10,000 along with an additional action of suspended driving license for three months.

“The Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in the city to ply their vehicles only with valid PUC certificate,” said a notice issued by the Delhi Transport department on Sunday.

“All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by the state Transport department to avoid any penalty/imprisonment/suspension of driving licence,” the notice further added.

As per the record, there are more than 900 pollution checking centres set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all across Delhi, making it easier for motorists to get their vehicles checked at their convenience.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, vehicles including BS1, BS2, BS3, BS4 and BS6 require to carry the PUC. Even vehicles fitted with CNG and LPG kits require to have the certificate, which is renewed for a year for few diesel vehicles, any BS4 and above petrol vehicles and three months for the rest.

This decision by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has come at a time when it is putting in all efforts to curb the problem of pollution that rises with the onset of winter in the capital.

The intensity of toxic haze due to anthropogenic activities like vehicular emission also increases around the time of Diwali and Dussehra.