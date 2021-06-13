Restaurants in Delhi will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announcing to unlock the national capital third straight week.

Kejriwal said Delhi’s Covid situation is under control as daily cases have reduced below 200, and at present, the big concern is to improve economic situation and to prepare for possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

“We have already started preparing for the third wave but now we also have to restart economic activities too and unlock Delhi more from next week,” Kejriwal said.

“From Monday, all public activities were allowed; however, there would be certain restrictions. The markets, which were allowed to open from last Monday under odd-even rules, now from next Monday all shops are allowed to open. Restaurants will be allowed to restart in the city with 50 percent seating capacity,” Kejriwal said.

While all public activities will be allowed from Monday, restrictions would continue in many other areas, including social, religious, political gathering at public places. Festival celebrations, sports activities, schools, colleges, physical coaching classes etc will remain prohibited.

Cinema, Theatres, Banquet Halls, Yoga classes, swimming pools will also be prohibited.

Private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent employees between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Similarly, markets, individual shops, malls, restaurants etc will be allowed to function between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. only.