Delhi: Transport Minister restarts bus route number 434

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has restarted bus route number 434, connecting Bhatti Kalan village to the city. He was approached by the villagers of Bhatti Kalan in Chhatarpur constituency to resolve their transportation needs and he promptly directed the department to restart the bus route number 434.

The bus route 434, which will become operational from Monday, will originate from Bhatti Kalan village and will terminate at Jasola Vihar.

Gahlot was on a visit to Bhatti Kalan village along with area MLA Kartar Singh Tanvar and local councilor where he had a fruitful discussion with the villagers on transport-related matters.

The Delhi Transport Minister patiently listened to the concerns and suggestions of the villagers from Bhatti Kalan and nearby areas. He assured them that their voices would be heard and their issues would be promptly solved.

Addressing the villagers, Gahlot said: “Public transport is a lifeline of the city. Unless it spreads to every corner of the city by reaching the farthest corner, it will be a hindrance to the holistic development of Delhi.”

“In the last eight years, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has ensured that not just the key locations are well-connected but also each corner of the city, including the rural parts of Delhi. We are restarting the bus route and it will help all the residents of Bhatti Kalan to get a bus from their doorsteps.”

“This move by the Delhi Transport Minister aims to ensure that the local residents have convenient access to public transport services, thereby resolving the challenges they have been facing ever since the bus service in the area was disrupted in June 2023. The reason behind that was modifications in the frequency of buses, with a focus on reducing dead mileage for the Delhi bus fleet. Now since the Bus Route 434 is restarted, it will enhance the accessibility of residents in Bhatti Kalan and nearby areas such as Bhatti Khurd and Dera Mandi to various parts of the city, providing a more convenient and efficient mode of transportation,” an official statement said.