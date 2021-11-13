Delhi Traffic Police provides green corridor to live heart

As a part of the noble initiative, the Delhi Traffic Police provided a green corridor to facilitate organ transportation from the heart of IGI airport, Terminal 3 to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The heart was brought by air from Chandigarh in Vistara Flight No. UK- 707 at 4.20 pm. Despite peak hours and rush due to IIFT, the Traffic Police provided a green corridor to transport the heart.

“An information was received from the Head of the Department ORBO, AIIMS to provide a green corridor,” said the Delhi Traffic Police spokesperson.

A distance of about 16 km was covered within 20 minutes by TI/GI Kuldeep Singh, which would have otherwise taken 60- 65 minutes, informed the spokesperson.

The efforts and assistance provided by Delhi Traffic Police were appreciated by the administration of AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi given in the service of humanity.