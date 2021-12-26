Delhi: Staging of play on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar postponed

The Delhi government has postponed the staging of the much-publicised musical play prepared on the life and achievements of the principal architect of the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, due to the threat posed by the rising cases of Covid-19 and its new variant, Omicron, which can spread fast if no effective measures are taken to contain it.

The decision to postpone the play was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet today without giving a new date.

The play was scheduled to be staged at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from January 5, 2022.

The tweet said, “Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves.”

There were to be 50 shows of the play.

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, observed in honour of Dr Ambedkar, Kejriwal said the main architect of the Constitution strived hard for the socio-economic uplift of the Dalits and the eradication of untouchability in India. He came from very poor family background but acquired two PhD degrees from foreign universities. He was well-versed in nine languages.

The Chief Minister added, “I want all children and adults of the country to know who Dr Ambedkar was.”