Delhi Social Welfare Minister visits ‘Divyangjan Camp’

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand visited the ‘Divyangjan Camp’ organised for differently-abled citizens at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, Pooth Khurd here.

Designed to empower and support the differently-abled community, the camp offers a comprehensive range of essential services to enhance accessibility and inclusivity in their daily lives.

The Divyangjan (UDID) Unique Disability ID camp serves as a one-stop destination for differently-abled individuals to avail themselves of various services tailored to their unique needs.

Advertisement

The services the camp offers include job opportunities for differently-abled individuals, issuance of disability certificate, bus passes, railway concession passes to facilitate their participation in society.

During the camp, Divyangjans registered on the UDID portal and underwent manual assessments conducted by the Medical Board constituted by Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. This allowed them to receive Disability Certificates for various conditions, including Locomotor Disability, Blindness, Low Vision, Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Muscular Dystrophy, Leprosy, Dwarfism, and Acid Attack Victims.

A total of 670 Divyangjans were direct beneficiaries of the camp’s various services. This included 270 individuals who availed of UDID-related services, 11 who secured job opportunities, 27 who received differently-abled equipment, and 322 other beneficiaries who accessed additional support and facilities.

During his visit, Anand interacted with the participants and their families, gaining first-hand insights into their challenges and achievements.

Witnessing the indomitable spirit and determination of the differently-abled individuals, Anand expressed admiration and reassured them of the Kejriwal government’s unwavering support and dedication towards fostering an inclusive society.

Anand said, “The Kejriwal government stands firmly behind the differently-abled community, striving to provide equal opportunities and accessible services. This camp serves as a testament to our commitment to empowering every individual with dignity and respect, irrespective of their abilities.”