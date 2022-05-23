Delhi riots conspiracy case: HC issues notice on petitioner’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice on the bail application of Mohammad Saleem Khan, a garment unit owner, who is allegedly involved in a larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Issuing notice in the matter, a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Mini Pushkarna slated it for further hearing on July 20.

Khan was knocking the doors of the high court after the denial of his bail in the trial court.

On March 22, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had rejected his bail plea.

The Delhi Police have charged Khan under various sections, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

JNU scholars and activists Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are among the nearly a dozen people involved in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked with the Delhi riots 2020, as per the Delhi Police.

The riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn and more than 50 people lost their lives and over 700 were injured.