Delhi reports 20 fresh cases of Covid-19

The city on Monday identified 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 following 47,845 tests conducted for the purpose, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. It had recorded 28 cases on Sunday.

The positivity rate remained 0.04 per cent as it was yesterday. The bulletin showed that no patient died of the Covid-19 infection as it happened on most other days this month.

The number of active cases dipped to 379 from 387 yesterday and the patients with mild infection taking treatment under the home isolation system numbered 116.

There were in all 11,876 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, but 11,640 beds remained vacant.

The count of the patients who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 21,842 and the cumulative number of those who got their first vaccine dose was 11,87,463.

The cumulative count of the people who got both vaccine shots was 48,00,859.