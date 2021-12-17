Delhi reports 10 new Omicron cases, tally reaches 20

The national capital on Thursday reported 10 new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, pushing the total tally to 20, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

“Ten new cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 20. However, 10 of them have been discharged after recovering,” Jain informed.

The Delhi government has increased the number of dedicated beds for Omicron patients to 100 as majority of passengers coming from abroad are being found positive at the airport.

So far in India, a total of 90 Omicron cases have been detected, of which the majority (32) is in Maharashtra.

Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh are the other states where these cases have been logged.

Globally, the UK tops the list of the countries affected by the new variant with 11,708 cases, followed by Denmark with 9,009 patients.