Delhi reels under coal crisis; power supply may get hit

The Delhi government has expressed concern over the possible shortage of coal in the power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

Disruption in power supply from Dadri and Unchahar thermal power plants may hit 24-hour power supply to Delhi Metro, hospitals and other important institutions in the national capital. Therefore, the Delhi government has written to the Centre asking it to intervene to provide adequate coal to the thermal power plants.

According to the daily coal report of the National Power Portal, there is acute shortage of coal at many power stations of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The Delhi government has informed that only one day’s coal stock is left at the Dadri-II power plant, Unchahar power plant has two days’ stock, three-and-a-half days’ stock is left in Kahalgaon, Farakka has five days’ stock, while Jhajjar (Aravalli) has seven to eight days’ stock left with it.

While coal crisis is threatening to impact power supply, Delhi and many other states are facing severe heatwave conditions. The Met department has said the mercury can rise to up to 46-degree Celsius in Delhi.

In the middle of such severe heat, if the power supply is disrupted in Delhi, it will further alleviate the problems of the people.

Schools, hospitals and even the Delhi Metro, which is a necessary mode of transportation in the national capital, are likely to be impacted which will further aggravate the problems of the common man.

Delhi’s Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting on the shortage of coal at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. He also wrote to the Central government urging the latter to intervene to provide enough coal to the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital.

The minister said that at present, there is acute shortage of coal in various thermal power plants.

NTPC’s Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravalli) power plants were established primarily to meet the power requirements of Delhi, but there is little stock left in these plants.

According to the Delhi government, 1,751 MW of electricity is supplied daily from Dadri, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar power plants to Delhi. The maximum supply — 728 MW — comes from Dadri, while 100 MW comes from Unchahar.

Therefore, disruptions in power supply from these two major thermal power stations may lead to severe cuts in 24-hour power supply to Delhi Metro, hospitals and various other essential institutions.

Jain said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and making all possible efforts so that people do not face power crisis in some areas of the national capital.