Delhi records 97 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 97 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday out of 23,766 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.41 percent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26,147, it said.

In all, there are 495 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday was 61 while the positivity rate was 0.68 percent. There was one such death yesterday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Friday was 140 while the positivity rate was 0.43 percent. There was zero such death on Friday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Thursday was 148 while the positivity rate was 0.47 percent. There was one such death on Thursday.