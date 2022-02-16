Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi records 766 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi records 766 fresh Covid-19 cases

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent.

SNS | New Delhi | February 16, 2022 10:53 pm

Odisha, COVID-19

Representational Image (iStock photo)

A total of 766 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday out of  56,112 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 756 while the positivity rate was 1.52 per cent.

The city lost five lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,086, it said. There were five such
casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 3197 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Vendors' Town
SC agrees to hear ‘Centre vs Delhi Govt’ row
Delhi registers fresh 586 Covid cases, 4 deaths