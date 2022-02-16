Delhi records 766 fresh Covid-19 cases

A total of 766 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday out of 56,112 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 756 while the positivity rate was 1.52 per cent.

The city lost five lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,086, it said. There were five such

casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 3197 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.