Delhi records 71 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

A total of 71 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday out of 23045 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1864549.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26151, it said.

In all, there are 448 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Saturday were 120 while the positivity rate was 0.44 per cent. No death due to coronavirus in the national capital was reported on Saturday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Friday were 112 while the positivity rate was 0.41 per cent. There was one death reported due to coronavirus on Friday.