Delhi records 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 632 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Tuesday out of 14299 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1869683.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 4.42 percent.

Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26160, it said.

In all, there are 1947 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

Delhi on Monday logged 501 fresh COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 7.72 percent. Delhi registered zero deaths due to the virus infection on Monday.

Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp increase in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the past couple of days, with a recent survey claiming that the number of cases might have gone up by almost 500 percent in the last 15 days.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the present situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.