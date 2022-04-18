Delhi records 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 517 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday out of 12270 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1868550.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 4.21 per cent.

Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26160, it said.

In all, there are 1518 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.