Delhi records 44 fresh cases of Covid-19

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 44 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection following 59,396 tests conducted across the city.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent and 55 patients who got cured in hospitals were discharged by their treating physicians.

There was no loss of life due to Covid-19.

The number of patients being treated under the home isolation system numbered 144 and the count of active cases was 346.

There were now 9,041 beds meant for Covid-19 patients, but only 154 beds were occupied by virus-infected persons.

The bulletin showed that 1,00,316 persons got jabbed during the past 24 hours and those who were administered their first vaccine dose were counted to be 39,017. The cumulative count of the vaccination programme’s beneficiaries having got both vaccine doses was 80,67,498.