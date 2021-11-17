Delhi records 44 fresh cases of Covid-19

The city on Tuesday recorded 44 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 52,166 tests conducted across the national capital, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The positivity rate, which was 0.04 per cent yesterday, rose to 0.08 per cent.

This rate was 0.07 per cent the day before yesterday.

There was no death due to Covid-19 and 24 patients who got cured were discharged by various hospitals.

The count of active cases of Covid-19 stood at 357.

The health bulletin showed that there were 125 containment zones in the city.

As many as 1,14, 547 persons were administered a vaccine dose during the past 24 hours. Those who got their first vaccine jab numbered 42,752 and the number of people given their both doses so far was 80,06,199.