Delhi records 373 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

A total of 373 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Thursday out of 20,195 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 19,07,637.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.85 per cent.

Delhi registered two deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 fatalities is 26,212, it said.

Delhi recorded 1,490 active cases of the virus and 448 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The health bulletin further pointed out that 3,85,68,062 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 19,916 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours.

The national capital had reported 368 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday.