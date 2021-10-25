Delhi records 37 cases of Covid-19 with zero death

The city on Sunday recorded 37 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 60,704 tests conducted for the purpose, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

The number of such cases identified yesterday was 40 following 61,152 tests conducted across the national capital.

It was again a day of zero Covid-19 death. There were 51 patients who recovered and were discharged by different hospitals. Ninety-four patients were being treated as home isolation cases.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection stood at 320. The count of containment zones stood at 92, the health bulletin pointed out.

Now there were 11,160 hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients but 10,971 beds remained unoccupied.

The number of people who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 73,833 and the cumulative count of those who got their both vaccine doses so far was 71,52,597, the bulletin added.