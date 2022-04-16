Delhi records 366 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 366 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Friday out of 9275 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1867572.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent.

Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26158, it said.

In all, there are 1072 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.