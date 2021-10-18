Delhi records 32 Covid-19 cases with positivity rate rising to 0.07 per cent

The city recorded 32 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday following 44,867 tests conducted across the national capital, according to the figures provided by the Delhi government through its health bulletin.

The positivity rate rose to 0.07 per cent from 0.04 per cent yesterday.

It was again a day of zero coronavirus death. The city’s hospitals discharged 38 patients who recovered from the virus infection.

The Covid-19 patients getting treatment as home isolation cases were counted to be 88 and the number of active cases was 320, the health bulletin pointed out.

There were 12,483 vacant hospital beds out of 12,681 beds meant for Covid-19 patients.

The number of the people who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 1,12,424 and the cumulative count of those who got their both vaccine doses so far was 68,30,119, the bulletin added.