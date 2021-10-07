Delhi records 26 fresh cases of coronavirus infection

The city identified 26 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday out of 66,682 tests conducted across the national capital.

No patient of Covid-19 died during the past 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. Only one such patient lost his life this month — on 2 October.

The positivity rate stood at 0.04 percent. Twentytwo patients who recovered were discharged by different hospitals.

There were 354 active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi and those being treated as home quarantined cases numbered 111.

There were a total of 11,720 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, but only 217 of these remained occupied by virus patients.

The number of people who benefited from the government’s vaccination programme during the past 24 hours was 14,39,053.

The cumulative count of those who was given their first vaccine dose was 123,38,345 and those who got both vaccine doses so far numbered 62,09,891.